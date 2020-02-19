Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series F Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MS.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $28.63 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.16% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRF was trading at a 15.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 8.21% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Wednesday trading, Morgan Stanley's Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MS.PRF) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are up about 1.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.