Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series E Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: MS.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $27.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRE was trading at a 10.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.59% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRE shares, versus MS:

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E:

In Friday trading, Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: MS.PRE) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are down about 1.2%.

