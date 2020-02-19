Markets
MS.PRE

Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series E Yield Pushes Past 6%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: MS.PRE) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $29.66 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.16% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRE was trading at a 19.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 8.21% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E:

MS.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Morgan Stanley's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: MS.PRE) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are up about 1.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS.PRE MS

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular