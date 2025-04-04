Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MS.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3159), with shares changing hands as low as $21.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MS.PRA was trading at a 9.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Friday trading, Morgan Stanley's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MS.PRA) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are off about 6.6%.

