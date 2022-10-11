Morgan Stanley's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Morgan Stanley's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MS.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0444), with shares changing hands as low as $18.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.12% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MS.PRA was trading at a 23.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.68% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRA shares, versus MS:

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Morgan Stanley's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MS.PRA) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are down about 0.3%.

