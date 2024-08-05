Morgan Stanley's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Morgan Stanley. Our analysis of options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $494,379, and 9 were calls, valued at $519,651.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $105.0 for Morgan Stanley during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Morgan Stanley's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Morgan Stanley's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Morgan Stanley Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.25 $7.15 $7.15 $105.00 $137.9K 328 216 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.14 $2.05 $2.05 $85.00 $102.5K 3.4K 686 MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.75 $12.4 $12.75 $105.00 $94.3K 3.9K 88 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.6 $4.55 $4.55 $92.50 $93.2K 1.1K 598 MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.12 $2.01 $2.09 $85.00 $83.6K 3.4K 1.0K

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Morgan Stanley, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,022,163, the MS's price is down by -2.79%, now at $93.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

