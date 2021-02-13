US Markets
Morgan Stanley's investment arm weighs adding bitcoin to its list of bets -Bloomberg News

Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Morgan Stanley's investment arm is weighing whether to add digital currency bitcoin to its list of possible bets, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Counterpoint Global is exploring whether the cryptocurrency would be a suitable option for its investors.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's MS.N investment arm is weighing whether to add digital currency bitcoin to its list of possible bets, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Counterpoint Global, the $150 billion investing arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is exploring whether the cryptocurrency would be a suitable option for its investors, the report added.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Alistair Bell)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @aakriti_bhalla;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

