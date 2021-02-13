Morgan Stanley's investment arm weighs adding bitcoin to its list of bets -Bloomberg News

Updates to say Morgan Stanley declined to comment

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's MS.N investment arm is weighing whether to add digital currency bitcoin to its list of possible bets, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Counterpoint Global, the $150 billion investing arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is exploring whether the cryptocurrency would be a suitable option for its investors, the report added.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

