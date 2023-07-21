Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Clarifies Wealth Unit Ambitions, Credits Direct Indexing

At Morgan Stanley’s US Financials, Payments, & Commercial Real Estate conference, CEO James Gorman shared some thoughts on the bank’s future, and why he’s particularly bullish on its wealth management arm.

According to Gorman, the bank continues to look for opportunities to expand its asset management business through acquisitions. He believes there is more growth opportunity in this area especially compared to investment banking, lending, or sales & trading due to the industry being ‘non-consolidated’ unlike other parts of the financial world. He is also open to making deals in new geographies.

While Morgan Stanley has traditionally been a Wall Street-based bank, Gorman has sought to increase its presence in wealth management during his 14 year tenure. Some of his most notable acquisitions include Eaton Vance, Calvert Research and Management, and direct indexing provider Parametric Portfolio Associates.

He was particularly positive on direct indexing, since it has resulted in ‘huge positive flows’, and it has seamlessly fit with the rest of its wealth management division. Overall, wealth management is the fastest-growing part of its business albeit the smallest with $1.3 billion in revenue in the first quarter.

Finsum: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman has made a successful bet on wealth management as a key growth driver for the bank. He continues to believe in this strategy and is looking for expansion opportunities.

direct indexing

clients

wealth management

diversifciation

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.