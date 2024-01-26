News & Insights

US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley's executive chairman Gorman sells shares worth $4.4 mln

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

January 26, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds details and context throughout

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's MS.N Executive Chairman James Gorman sold shares of the bank worth roughly $4.4 million on the open market, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Gorman, who had been Morgan Stanley's CEO since 2010 before relinquishing the role at the start of the year, sold 50,000 common stock priced at about $87.93 each.

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley shares slid after its fourth-quarter profit took a hit from $535 million in charges, though its revenue beat expectations as investment banking rebounded.

In October, Ted Pick won the race to succeed Gorman as the CEO of one of Wall Street's biggest investment banks.

Gorman joined Morgan Stanley in February 2006 and was named co-president the following year. As the 2008 financial crisis unfolded, threatening to topple some of Wall Street's biggest firms, Gorman had a front-row seat alongside then-CEO John Mack.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.