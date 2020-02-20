Morgan Stanley's Deal for E*Trade Is Getting a Thumbs Down

Without any near-term financial benefits from the E*Trade deal, Morgan Stanley will need to show that the transaction has significant benefits to get investors excited. Analyst Mike Mayo calls the transaction “value destroying.”

The investment community doesn’t appear to be won over by Morgan Stanley’s all-stock deal to buy E*Trade Financial for $13 billion.

The merger isn’t expected to be accretive to Morgan Stanley’s earnings until 2023 and will dilute tangible book value per share. Morgan Stanley (ticker: MS) is issuing its cheaply valued stock, which trades around 10 times projected 2020 earnings per share, and paying 15 times estimated 2020 projected earnings for E*Trade (EFTC).

Morgan Stanley shares were down $2.18, or 3.9%, to $54.13, while E*Trade stock is up $10.72, or 24%, at $55.66. E*Trade now trades at about 80 cents below the current value of the Morgan Stanley offer of $56.47. Morgan Stanley will issue 1.0432 of its shares for each E*Trade share with the transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Some Morgan Stanley shareholders are wishing that the company didn’t do the deal and focused instead on returning significant cash to shareholders in stock buybacks and dividends. Morgan Stanley has planned to repurchase $6 billion of stock in the year ending June 30, or about 6% of its shares outstanding. It pays a 2.5% dividend. The share issuance to E*Trade is equivalent to about two years of stock buybacks.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman portrayed the deal as way to create “the world’s best wealth management platform,” according to comments on the merger conference call Thursday morning. “We thought this was a unique opportunity to propel wealth management to an entirely different level,” he said. Gorman sees cross-selling opportunities across the client bases of the two companies, which will retain their names.

It will also shift the firm’s mix more to toward less-balance sheet intensive revenues with wealth and investment management moving to 57% of profits from 51%. The rest is institutional securities.

Because of the premium that Morgan Stanley is paying and that fact that the entire consideration is in stock, the company expects the deal to be dilutive to earnings in 2021, break-even in 2022 and accretive only in 2023.

The companies are assuming $400 million of annual cost synergies to be realized over three years and no net revenue gains from the transaction. Gorman said Morgan Stanley was being “conservative” with that revenue assumption and that he sees “significant revenue opportunities over the next 10 years.”

He emphasized that the deal was not about cost cutting. “We’re not trying to gut this business,” Gorman said, when asked about potentially larger cost benefits. He added that Morgan Stanley wasn’t looking to take out $1 billion in costs.

Yet without any near-term financial benefits from the deal, Morgan Stanley will need to show that the transaction has significant strategic benefits to get investors excited about the deal.

Wells Fargo banking analyst Mike Mayo downgraded Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight from Overweight in the wake of the deal, writing in a client note that the transaction is “value destroying.”

“Strategically, the ability to combine the digital brokerage and banking platform with the legacy MS business is uncertain, especially after a decade of seeing smaller wealth clients leaving the platform for other providers and doing so by combining two different brand names,” Mayo wrote. “Perhaps the biggest issue is what this move says about MS legacy businesses, where wealth lagged the industry in net new assets and which probably won’t get a lift from this new move.”

He estimates dilution to earnings per share of 2% to 4% for the next two years and a 10% dilution to tangible book value, “meaning that there is a long wait for investors.”

Other analysts, however, liked the sound of the deal.

“It immediately makes Morgan Stanley a top three player across all three major wealth management channels: full service advisory, digital self directed, and workplace (stock plan)—providing significant scale and synergies,” James Mitchell, an analyst with Buckingham Research, wrote in a note Thursday morning.

“We don’t believe the market is currently appreciating the significant strategic and financial benefits over the intermediate and long-term,” Mitchell wrote. Even after reducing estimates for the dilution, the stock trades at 9.4 times 2021 earnings per share. That is inexpensive, considering that Morgan is buying E*Trade at a multiple of 12 times earnings. “We therefore would be buyers on today’s sell off,” he wrote.

E*Trade shares had been pressured by the industry move led by Schwab last year to cut online stock commissions to zero and by the Fed’s move to cut interest rates last year, which has pressured the firm’s net interest margin. The company’s earnings are expected to decline this year to about $3.55 a share from $3.94 a share in 2019.

After Charles Schwab announced a deal in late 2019 to buy Ameritrade, many thought that E*Trade, the No. 3 player among the public online brokers, would be forced to find a merger partner to better compete against the combined Schwab/Ameritrade and Fidelity Investments.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was seen as a more likely partner for E*Trade because it is building out a consumer deposit and lending platform and lacks a large wealth management platform.

But Morgan Stanley swooped in and got E*Trade.

Daren Fonda contributed reporting.

