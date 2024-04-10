Morgan Stanley's 4.250% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Morgan Stanley's 4.250% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (Symbol: MS.PRO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $19.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MS.PRO was trading at a 20.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.31% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MS.PRO shares, versus MS:

Below is a dividend history chart for MS.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Morgan Stanley's 4.250% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O:

In Wednesday trading, Morgan Stanley's 4.250% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (Symbol: MS.PRO) is currently off about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MS) are off about 2.9%.

