Morgan Stanley (XTRA:DWD) Price Target Increased by 7.82% to 96.47

The average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley (XTRA:DWD) has been revised to 96.47 / share. This is an increase of 7.82% from the prior estimate of 89.48 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.72 to a high of 119.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.28% from the latest reported closing price of 82.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2955 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWD is 0.42%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 1,574,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group holds 377,085K shares representing 23.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 59,940K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,714K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWD by 13.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,627K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,690K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWD by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 38,451K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,820K shares, representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWD by 82.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,874K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWD by 1.57% over the last quarter.

