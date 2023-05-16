News & Insights

Morgan Stanley weighs cutting 7% of Asia investment bank jobs - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 16, 2023 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N is considering a 7% cut in its Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce, with China taking the biggest hit, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is likely to start communicating with affected bankers as soon as this week, with more than 40 jobs at risk, including those with the capital markets unit, Bloomberg News said.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

