Morgan Stanley Warns US Markets to Struggle in 2020

It is not going to be a huge crash, but Morgan Stanley thinks US stocks will struggle in 2020. The bank thinks the US is clearly âlate-cycleâ and that its growth will wane from 2.3% to 1.8% next year. It believes the Dollar will weaken and stocks will struggle. The bank thinks most of the benefits of the Fedâs rate cuts have already been priced into the market. âIn 2020, the economy will grow more slowly as the bulk of the positive lift from lower interest rates will have been absorbed and households balance higher income with higher prices from tariffâ, says Morgan Stanley. The bank says emerging markets are likely to outperform.

FINSUM: Of all the forecasts we have seen lately, this one seems the most realistic. We donât see a big bust coming, but a plateau seems very believable.

