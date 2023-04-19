Morgan Stanley, USB Beat in Q1; Pre-Markets Down

Wednesday, April 19th, 2023



Pre-market futures are sullen prior to today’s open, perhaps partly with some residue from Netflix’s NFLX Q1 earnings disappointment after yesterday’s close. Market participants also are starting to walk back the notion that the Fed is done raising interest rates until after its May meeting. The Dow and the Nasdaq are both down -100 points currently, whereas the S&P 500 is -25 points in the red at this hour.



We see Q1 results from Morgan Stanley MS this morning, with the investment giant easily beating estimates on the top line while also posting a quarterly earnings beat. Earnings of $1.70 per share were 3 cents ahead of expectations, though still -19% year over year. Revenues of $14.52 billion were notably ahead of the $13.91 billion anticipated. Higher fixed income and wealth management in the quarter were balanced out by a -24% drop in investment banking. Yet shares are selling off on the news, -4% in this pre-market.



U.S. Bancorp USB is out with Q1 earnings results ahead of the opening bell, outperforming on its bottom line by 3 cents to $1.16 per share, and above the 99 cents posted in the year-ago quarter. For revenues, the bank slightly edged out the Zacks consensus, $7.14 billion versus $7.13 billion expected — well above the $5.57 billion from Q1 2022. Shares of the Minneapolis-based bank have fallen -19.3% year to date, but are up +3% in today’s pre-market. For more on USB’s earnings, click here.



After today’s close, we’ll see Q1 earnings results from Tesla TSLA and IBM IBM, two bellwether companies (perhaps “former bellwether” would better describe IBM these days) reporting, both expected to come in below year-ago quarter’s earnings but ahead on revenues — in Tesla’s case, notably ahead. Tesla is also trying to keep its winning streak of 8 straight earnings beats alive. IBM will be trying to start a new string of earnings beats after last quarter’s miss.



And a new Beige Book awaits us as of 2pm ET today. This summary of economic events and forward outlook are a key into how the Fed is looking at our current financial state, and it follows last report’s flat-to-up read on the economy. There are no major predictions over what’s going to be in today’s Beige Book; more often, analysts check the Beige Book to further calibrate what the Fed is likely to do at its next meeting.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.