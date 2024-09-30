Morgan Stanley Upgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NasdaqGS:ZION) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.45% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is $52.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.45% from its latest reported closing price of $46.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 3,654MM, an increase of 23.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zions Bancorporation, National Association. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 12.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZION is 0.16%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 133,183K shares. The put/call ratio of ZION is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,610K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,659K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 3.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,593K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,612K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,548K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 30.71% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,080K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 4.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,714K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,782K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Zions Bancorporation N.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.