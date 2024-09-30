Morgan Stanley Upgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (LSE:0M3L)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (LSE:0M3L) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.68% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 53.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 47.73 GBX to a high of 61.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.68% from its latest reported closing price of 46.62 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 3,596MM, an increase of 21.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zions Bancorporation, National Association. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 12.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M3L is 0.16%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 133,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,610K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,659K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 3.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,593K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,612K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,548K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 30.71% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,080K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 4.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,714K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,782K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 2.96% over the last quarter.

