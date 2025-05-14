Morgan Stanley Upgrades XP (BIT:1XP)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for XP (BIT:1XP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1XP is 0.37%, an increase of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 429,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 43,153K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,862K shares , representing an increase of 19.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XP by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 39,691K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,270K shares , representing an increase of 26.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1XP by 67.93% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 29,618K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 24,589K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,680K shares , representing a decrease of 49.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XP by 17.32% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 17,981K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,400K shares , representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XP by 16.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

