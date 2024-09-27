Morgan Stanley Upgrades Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Wynn Resorts (NasdaqGS:WYNN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.65% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is $114.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from its latest reported closing price of $91.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 6,365MM, a decrease of 10.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.13%, an increase of 31.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 74,326K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,014K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,891K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares , representing a decrease of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 23.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,423K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 16.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,396K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,371K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 56.24% over the last quarter.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

