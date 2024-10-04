Morgan Stanley Upgrades Williams Companies (LSE:0LXB)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Williams Companies (LSE:0LXB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.54% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Williams Companies is 46.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 39.08 GBX to a high of 57.29 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.54% from its latest reported closing price of 47.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Companies is 11,581MM, an increase of 12.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Companies. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LXB is 0.53%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 1,227,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 58,116K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,437K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 74.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,490K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,283K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 37,548K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,785K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 12.12% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 33,739K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,060K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 32.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,281K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,656K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LXB by 5.34% over the last quarter.

