Morgan Stanley Upgrades Voya Financial (VOYA)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.34% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Voya Financial is $81.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.34% from its latest reported closing price of $72.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Voya Financial is 7,122MM, a decrease of 11.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA is 0.22%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 121,535K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYA is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,472K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,596K shares , representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 89.94% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,489K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,753K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 86.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,232K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,591K shares , representing a decrease of 25.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 89.91% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,584K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,681K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 58.55% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 4,087K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601K shares , representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Voya Financial Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Voya Financial, Inc. helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings - to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible - one person, one family, one institution at a time - Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company®. Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' on the Disability Equality Index.

