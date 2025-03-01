Morgan Stanley Upgrades Voya Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (VOYA.PRB)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Voya Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:VOYA.PRB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA.PRB is 0.53%, an increase of 54.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 5,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,128K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA.PRB by 4.46% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 1,058K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 495K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 490K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA.PRB by 2.08% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA.PRB by 3.16% over the last quarter.

