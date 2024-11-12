News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Viking Holdings (VIK)

November 12, 2024 — 07:35 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.63% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Viking Holdings is $38.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.63% from its latest reported closing price of $45.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viking Holdings is 4,628MM, a decrease of 6.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Holdings. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 271.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIK is 0.47%, an increase of 130.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 118.12% to 145,974K shares. VIK / Viking Holdings Ltd Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VIK is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VIK / Viking Holdings Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 60,810K shares representing 20.01% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,845K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 6,177K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,001K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,279K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

