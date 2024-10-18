Morgan Stanley Upgrades Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.09% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings is $55.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $62.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.09% from its latest reported closing price of $60.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings is 885MM, an increase of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.38%, an increase of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 59,974K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 11,613K shares representing 17.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,612K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,215K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares , representing an increase of 30.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 60.36% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,203K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares , representing an increase of 31.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 70.10% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,898K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,478K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 35.92% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

