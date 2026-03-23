Morgan Stanley Upgrades Venture Global (VG)

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Venture Global (NYSE:VG) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.85% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Venture Global is $11.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.85% from its latest reported closing price of $15.80 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Venture Global is 15,790MM, an increase of 14.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Venture Global. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 21.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VG is 0.14%, an increase of 18.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 473,147K shares. The put/call ratio of VG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 354,683K shares representing 72.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,280K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 83.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 44.58% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,412K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 68.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,102K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 73.81% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,963K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 49.60% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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