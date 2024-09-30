Morgan Stanley Upgrades U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (USB.PRR)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PRR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB.PRR is 0.29%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 6,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,883K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRR by 5.60% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,270K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRR by 4.71% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 618K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRR by 1.18% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 591K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRR by 5.27% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 344K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRR by 7.24% over the last quarter.

