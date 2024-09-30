Morgan Stanley Upgrades U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (USB.PRQ)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PRQ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB.PRQ is 0.26%, an increase of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 4,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,937K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRQ by 5.33% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 829K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRQ by 5.43% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 416K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRQ by 2.15% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 400K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRQ by 9.90% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 229K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRQ by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.