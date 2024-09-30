Morgan Stanley Upgrades U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (USB.PRP)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PRP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB.PRP is 0.35%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 5,245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 4.12% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 973K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 0.38% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 473K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 1.51% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 453K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 0.95% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 264K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRP by 5.76% over the last quarter.

