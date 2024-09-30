Morgan Stanley Upgrades U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (USB.PRH)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PRH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB.PRH is 1.09%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 8,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,802K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 1,065K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 2.57% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 2.38% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 462K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 2.37% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 413K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB.PRH by 4.22% over the last quarter.

