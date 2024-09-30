Morgan Stanley Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (LSE:0LHY)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp (LSE:0LHY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.94% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp is 50.76 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 GBX to a high of 56.70 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.94% from its latest reported closing price of 45.76 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp is 30,647MM, an increase of 21.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,566 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHY is 0.40%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 1,363,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MUFG Bank holds 65,913K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,374K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,555K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,580K shares , representing a decrease of 32.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 34.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,344K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,003K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 45,533K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 25.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,050K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,239K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 14.19% over the last quarter.

