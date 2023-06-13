Morgan Stanley Upgrades Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Fintel reports that on June 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.96% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Outfitters is 32.09. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.96% from its latest reported closing price of 32.40.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Outfitters is 5,000MM, an increase of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Outfitters. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URBN is 0.17%, an increase of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 81,321K shares. The put/call ratio of URBN is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shapiro Capital Management holds 5,291K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,285K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 5,192K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,417K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,626K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 8.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,370K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,440K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 11.15% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 2,094K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Urban Outfitters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates in the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

