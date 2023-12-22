Morgan Stanley Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.89% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Edge Properties is 20.14. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.89% from its latest reported closing price of 18.50.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Edge Properties is 421MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

Urban Edge Properties Declares $0.16 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $18.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.51%, the lowest has been 2.99%, and the highest has been 12.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=219).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Edge Properties. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UE is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 123,289K shares. The put/call ratio of UE is 3.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,945K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,277K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,956K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,161K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,593K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares, representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 43.75% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 4,455K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,443K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Urban Edge Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

