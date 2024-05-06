Morgan Stanley Upgrades United States Steel (X)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for United States Steel (NYSE:X) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.11% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is 41.25. The forecasts range from a low of 14.50 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from its latest reported closing price of 36.47.

The projected annual revenue for United States Steel is 15,057MM, a decrease of 15.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to X is 0.46%, an increase of 73.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 197,482K shares. The put/call ratio of X is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 10,420K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing an increase of 96.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 7,885.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,771K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,968K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 34.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,284K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,208K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 35.50% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 5,500K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares , representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 72.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,111K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 30.23% over the last quarter.

United States Steel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company's Best of BothSM integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe.

