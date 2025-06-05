Morgan Stanley Upgrades Udemy (UDMY)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Udemy (NasdaqGS:UDMY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.62% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Udemy is $9.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.82. The average price target represents an increase of 30.62% from its latest reported closing price of $7.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Udemy is 1,113MM, an increase of 40.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Udemy. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDMY is 0.21%, an increase of 63.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 129,607K shares. The put/call ratio of UDMY is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 38,032K shares representing 25.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Naspers holds 13,921K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,121K shares , representing a decrease of 22.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDMY by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 11,180K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,575K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDMY by 11.11% over the last quarter.

NewView Capital Partners I holds 3,998K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sea Cliff Partners Management holds 3,775K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,350K shares , representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDMY by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Udemy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Udemy’s mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Apple, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.