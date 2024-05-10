Morgan Stanley Upgrades TPG (TPG)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for TPG (NasdaqGS:TPG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.25% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for TPG is 48.62. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.25% from its latest reported closing price of 42.93.

The projected annual revenue for TPG is 1,804MM, a decrease of 29.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 14.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.20%, an increase of 20.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.86% to 56,669K shares. The put/call ratio of TPG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 4,652K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220K shares , representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,524K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,130K shares , representing a decrease of 17.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,957K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares , representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 75.86% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 2,362K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 35.20% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,133K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares , representing a decrease of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 8.17% over the last quarter.

TPG Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPG Inc., previously known as Texas Pacific Group, is an American investment company. The private equity firm is focused on leveraged buyouts and growth capital. TPG manages investment funds in growth capital, venture capital, public equity, and debt investments.

