Morgan Stanley Upgrades TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt () (TTE)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TTE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.40% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt () is $75.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.12 to a high of $97.11. The average price target represents an increase of 29.40% from its latest reported closing price of $58.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt () is 210,614MM, an increase of 9.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTE is 0.25%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 177,635K shares. The put/call ratio of TTE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 22,030K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,728K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 12,634K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,635K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 17.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,045K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,194K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 87.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,648K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,763K shares , representing an increase of 37.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 91.49% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,899K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,384K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 22.36% over the last quarter.

TotalEnergies SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TotalEnergies SE is a French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company founded in 1924 and one of the seven supermajor oil companies.

