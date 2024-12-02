Morgan Stanley upgrades ‘too cheap’ Tandem Diabetes to Overweight

As previously reported, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $45. The stock has been under substantial pressure, down around 40% in the last 6 months, despite what the firm considers to be better than expected results and a successful MOBI rollout, says the analyst, who also thinks the stock is “looking too cheap now.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TNDM:
- Tandem Diabetes upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- Tandem Diabetes price target raised to $60 from $58 at Barclays
- Tandem Diabetes price target lowered to $40 from $43 at UBS
- Tandem Diabetes price target lowered to $56 from $57 at Canaccord
- Tandem Diabetes price target lowered to $37 from $39 at Baird
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.