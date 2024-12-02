Morgan Stanley upgrades ‘too cheap’ Tandem Diabetes to Overweight

As previously reported, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $45. The stock has been under substantial pressure, down around 40% in the last 6 months, despite what the firm considers to be better than expected results and a successful MOBI rollout, says the analyst, who also thinks the stock is “looking too cheap now.”

