Morgan Stanley Upgrades Third Harmonic Bio (THRD)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Third Harmonic Bio (NasdaqGM:THRD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.67% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Third Harmonic Bio is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 59.67% from its latest reported closing price of $10.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Third Harmonic Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Third Harmonic Bio. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 8.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRD is 0.11%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 38,159K shares. The put/call ratio of THRD is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 10,908K shares representing 26.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,779K shares representing 14.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,366K shares representing 10.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,182K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 2,959K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

