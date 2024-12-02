Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (LSE:0M0F)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Tandem Diabetes Care (LSE:0M0F) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 8.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M0F is 0.20%, an increase of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 95,652K shares.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,160K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,177K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 5.92% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,904K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,272K shares , representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,265K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares , representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 10.84% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,387K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 7.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,086K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 0.96% over the last quarter.

