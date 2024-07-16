Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sweetgreen (SG)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.00% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen is $33.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.00% from its latest reported closing price of $26.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen is 836MM, an increase of 35.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 17.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.25%, an increase of 84.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 98,300K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 11,605K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 119.65% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 6,674K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,119K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 81.17% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,896K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,694K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares , representing an increase of 24.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 75.65% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,673K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,267K shares , representing a decrease of 22.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Sweetgreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

