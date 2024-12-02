Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sulzer (LSE:0QQ9)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Sulzer (LSE:0QQ9) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.24% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sulzer is 147.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 89.08 GBX to a high of 182.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.24% from its latest reported closing price of 128.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sulzer is 3,516MM, an increase of 4.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sulzer. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QQ9 is 0.38%, an increase of 23.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.22% to 3,022K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 474K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QQ9 by 34.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 352K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares , representing a decrease of 113.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QQ9 by 47.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QQ9 by 15.55% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 181K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QQ9 by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QQ9 by 12.06% over the last quarter.

