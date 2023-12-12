Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sonos (SONO)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.96% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonos is 17.41. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.96% from its latest reported closing price of 16.59.

The projected annual revenue for Sonos is 1,913MM, an increase of 15.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONO is 0.11%, a decrease of 17.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 125,441K shares. The put/call ratio of SONO is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,666K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,997K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 6,698K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,262K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 63.61% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 6,581K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,205K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,713K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 81.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,557K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,237K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 88.93% over the last quarter.

Sonos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonos is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

