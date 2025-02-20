Morgan Stanley Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for SolarEdge Technologies (NasdaqGS:SEDG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.93% Downside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies is $16.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.94 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.93% from its latest reported closing price of $19.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SolarEdge Technologies is 5,848MM, an increase of 548.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 7.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.10%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 68,304K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,954K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares , representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 29.22% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,654K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,706K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,445K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 94.61% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,240K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing an increase of 58.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 89.73% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,804K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing an increase of 55.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 36.73% over the last quarter.

Solaredge Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

