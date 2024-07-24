Morgan Stanley Upgrades Snap (SNAP)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.23% Upside

As of July 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Snap is $15.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.23% from its latest reported closing price of $14.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snap is 6,130MM, an increase of 27.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAP is 0.25%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 849,707K shares. The put/call ratio of SNAP is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 81,035K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,789K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 66,836K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares , representing an increase of 87.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 388.83% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 65,115K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 46,272K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,887K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 36.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,865K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,819K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 38.09% over the last quarter.

Snap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents its greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. The company contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

