Morgan Stanley Upgrades SLM (SLM)

On April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from Underweight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.01% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is $18.10. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.01% from its latest reported closing price of $12.40.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is $1,468MM, an increase of 23.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.64.

SLM Declares $0.11 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $12.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 5.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schubert & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 67.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 177.44% over the last quarter.

Graham Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

BPSIX - Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II INSTITUTIONAL holds 899K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 244K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 439K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 42.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 45.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM is 0.27%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.36% to 280,388K shares. The put/call ratio of SLM is 3.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

SLM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

