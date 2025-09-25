Morgan Stanley Upgrades Slide Insurance Holdings (SLDE)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Slide Insurance Holdings (NasdaqGS:SLDE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.80% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Slide Insurance Holdings is $21.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 53.80% from its latest reported closing price of $14.06 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 5,016K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 3,000K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,596K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

GQERX - GQG PARTNERS US SELECT QUALITY EQUITY FUND R6 Shares holds 1,647K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

