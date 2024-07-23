Morgan Stanley Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (LSE:0L73)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Skechers U.S.A. (LSE:0L73) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.55% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Skechers U.S.A. is 80.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 60.37 GBX to a high of 92.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.55% from its latest reported closing price of 63.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skechers U.S.A. is 8,956MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skechers U.S.A.. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L73 is 0.22%, an increase of 10.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 138,101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 6,622K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,742K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L73 by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,650K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,384K shares , representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L73 by 85.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,212K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L73 by 10.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,159K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L73 by 9.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,409K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L73 by 9.26% over the last quarter.

