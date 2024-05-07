Morgan Stanley Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (SIMO)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:SIMO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.89% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 85.57. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.89% from its latest reported closing price of 78.58.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 989MM, an increase of 40.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMO is 0.48%, an increase of 15.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.18% to 30,240K shares. The put/call ratio of SIMO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alpine Associates Management holds 956K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 954K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 86.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 661.87% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 945K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 820K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 83.98% over the last quarter.

Melqart Asset Management holds 784K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicon Motion is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. Silicon Motion has the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. Silicon Motion has shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. The Company also supplies customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Its customers includes most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.

