Morgan Stanley Upgrades ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.74% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ShockWave Medical is 295.12. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.74% from its latest reported closing price of 261.77.

The projected annual revenue for ShockWave Medical is 652MM, an increase of 16.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in ShockWave Medical. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWAV is 0.31%, an increase of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 40,762K shares. The put/call ratio of SWAV is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,395K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 27.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 35.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,274K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 36.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 53.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,117K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 1.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,115K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,057K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 36.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 55.35% over the last quarter.

ShockWave Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave Medical refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes.

