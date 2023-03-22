Morgan Stanley Upgrades Shell plc American Depositary American Depositary Shares (SHEL)

On March 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Shell plc American Depositary American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SHEL) from to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.91% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shell plc American Depositary American Depositary Shares is $76.49. The forecasts range from a low of $58.78 to a high of $137.26. The average price target represents an increase of 33.91% from its latest reported closing price of $57.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shell plc American Depositary American Depositary Shares is $389,979MM, an increase of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.12.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 21,083K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,770K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,555K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pendal Group holds 9,687K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,773K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 10.55% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 9,343K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,211K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,039K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,922K shares, representing a decrease of 31.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 17.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shell plc American Depositary American Depositary Shares. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 0.42%, a decrease of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 313,191K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEL is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.